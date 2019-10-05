Fans urged to show discipline during T20s

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti welcomed Sri Lanka team in Lahore and said that the guest team will be given fool-proof security during their stay in the city.

Bhatti, in a statement on Friday, thanked Sri Lankan govt for sending their cricket team to Pakistan for ODI and T20 matches. “Pakistan and Sri Lanka have cordial relations since long. Both the countries have cooperated with each other in different fields including sports on several occasions in the past,” he added. Bhatti expressed his hope that both the teams will play best and entertaining cricket and the sports lovers will enjoy the thrilling encounters during the 3-match T20 rubber.

Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh sees the T20 cricket series against Sri Lanka as very fruitful in many ways.In a statement, Aulakh urged the Pakistan fans to show discipline and patience during the 3-match T20 rubber. “I’m quite hopeful that this series will help a lot in restoring international cricket series against major cricketing nations in future,” he added.