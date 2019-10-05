Rapinoe fuels US win over South Korea

Ag AFP

WASHINGTON: Megan Rapinoe returned to US team duty for the first time since the World Cup on Friday and was instrumental in both goals of a 2-0 friendly win over South Korea that put coach Jill Ellis in the record books.

Ellis’s 106th victory as coach saw her surpass Tony DiCicco for most at the helm of the US women’s team. Allie Long and Mallory Pugh scored for the Americans, who welcomed back FIFA women’s footballer of the year Rapinoe for the first time since their triumph in the World Cup in France.

Rapinoe was back in action at last after recovering from an Achilles tendon injury and post-World Cup fatigue. After Pugh was fouled outside the right corner of the penalty area in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Rapinoe lofted a free kick that Long seized upon, firing a left-footed shot between the near post and South Korean keeper Kim Min-jeong. Pugh made it 2-0 in the 76th with header off a corner kick from Rapinoe, who was subbed out of the game in the next minute.

A crowd of 30,071 fans turned out at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the penultimate game in the United States’ five-match post-World Cup victory tour. The Americans were without seven starters, including Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Samantha Mewis. But they still won their 17th straight match — one shy of the record set from July 25, 1990, to May 25, 1991. The United States will play South Korea again at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday — which will be Ellis’s last match in charge.