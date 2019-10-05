Javelin thrower Arshad to feature in World Athletics today

KARACHI: Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will be looking to give a big news to Pakistan when he will feature in the World Athletics Championships qualification round at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on Saturday (today).

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist is aiming to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a target which is within reach. However one factor could hamper Arshad’s progress as he has not passed through a quality training because of financial issues. During the last one year he mostly stayed idle at home. After lifting bronze in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia Arshad only featured in the Asian Championships in Doha during the last one year. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), eventually, held camp for a pack of athletes, also including Arshad in Lahore, for a couple of months but that work-out for a highly talented athlete was not enough. He needs to achieve 85m throw, a target if achieved, can put him in the Olympics.Arshad, in the qualification round, has been kept in Group B, carrying 16 athletes. The Group A also features the same number of javelin throwers. His first target will be to qualify for the finals which will be held on Sunday (tomorrow). A senior official of the athletics governing body of Pakistan (AFP) was confident about Arshad’s success. “I hope he will put in his best,” AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told The News from Lahore on Friday. AFP chief and former international athlete Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi is accompanying Arshad. Sahi a few days ago contested for the council membership of the world athletics governing body (IAAF) but missed the seat just by three votes.