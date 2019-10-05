Marquez bounces back after ‘nightmare’ crash

BURIRAM, Thailand: Spaniard Marc Marquez recovered from a “nightmare” crash to record the sixth fastest lap during an afternoon practice at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand, keeping hopes alive for a sixth MotoGP title.

The Honda rider was back in form hours after he tumbled off his bike as he hit a corner in a morning session, prompting a trip to a hospital in Buriram for an MRI. Declared fit to race Marquez told reporters he was still feeling pain in his back, pelvis and knee after the crash, which rattled the superstar.

“It was a nightmare, around five seconds I couldn’t breathe,” the 26-year-old said. “It was a big impact.” He added that it was his mistake but new tires and track conditions could have factored in.

Marquez secured his eighth victory of the season at Aragon Motorland in Spain last month, a victory all but ending any lingering hopes Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Alex Rins, Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi still had of lifting the trophy. He has his eyes on sealing the title in Thailand on Sunday.

It is the second time the Thailand MotoGP has been held at the Chang circuit in Buriram. Marquez won the inaugural race last year in a thrilling last turn battle with Ducati’s Dovizioso, who sits second in the standings.