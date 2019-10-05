National Games to go ahead as planned: Aqil Shah

ISLAMABAD: The organizers will go ahead with their plan to hold the opening ceremony of the 33rd National Games in Peshawar on October 26 despite the Azadi March call from Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Aqil Shah, President Games Organising Committee has confirmed that they would go ahead with their plan to organize the opening ceremony on the given dates.

“There will be no change in the Games opening dates despite the march call from one of the political parties. The Games organizing committee meets on October 10 to further contemplate on the matter.” Over 5000 athletes from all over the country are set to participate in the Games that are being hosted by KPK Olympic Association.

Peshawar is considered to be the starting point of the march and there is all the likelihood that the crackdown on the participants would be launched couple of days ahead of the march. “That is well in our mind. The moment we have learnt about the march, we have started consultation process.”

Aqil Shah said that some adjustments could well be made in teams’ arrival and travelling towards Peshawar. “Today I have taken up the matter with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan. He was of the opinion that adjustments should be made in squad travelling to Peshawar.” The Games organizing committee president said all the squad travelling to Peshawar for Games would be advised to reach Peshawar couple of days earlier.

“According to our fresh understanding, teams and players would be asked to travel by train and reach Peshawar on or before October 25 for the Games. Once teams and contingent reach in time, we hope there will be no big issue in going ahead with the planned opening ceremony,” Aqil Shah said.

Besides opening and closing ceremonies, the city of Peshawar will host 19 disciplines including Archery, Athletics, Baseball, Basketball, Bodybuilding, Boxing, Cycling, Football, Golf, Hockey, Kabaddi, Karate, Soft Ball, Squash, Table Tennis, Tennis, Tug Of War, Volley Ball, Wrestling and Wushu. Two of the events, swimming and rowing are to be contested in Islamabad while shooting is set to be held in Jhelum.

Abbottabad will be hosting Gymnastics, Judo, Rugby, Taekwondo and Weightlifting events. Sailing is set to be held in Karachi. Charsada will be hosting the badminton event.

Meanwhile, the Games torch relay will be handed over to Islamabad Olympic Association on October 14. Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza has been requested by the POA to grace Torch Relay ceremony at the Pakistan Sports Complex on October 15.

After the ceremony, the Torch will be taken to Monument (Shakar Parian) by Army contingent and toFaisal Mosque by Navy contingent. From Faisal Mosque to Daman-e-Koh, Islamabad by PAF contingent. After the event Torch will be carried to Muzaffarabad by Torch Relay Committee.