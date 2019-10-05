SL skipper predicts tough time for Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said that in T20 format of the game Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly while the visiting team captain Dasun Shanaka predicted tough time for Pakistan in the coming three matches.

Talking to media here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Sarfraz said that keeping in view the comeback of the visiting team in the second one-day match, a quality T20 games is expected against Sri Lanka.

The two captains were talking on the sidelines of the unveiling of the three-match T20 International trophy at Gaddafi Stadium.

Sarfraz on his batting form stated that he is already playing at number four position and is fully focused on his game. “I will be trying to stay at the crease and by then confidence will return automatically,” he added. He further stated that he don’t believe that it’s the week Sri Lankan team. “The series will also be a start to the World T20 series,” he revealed.

He urged the fans to come to the stadium and support both the teams. He pointed out that looking at the fight back of the visiting team, they can upset in the match.On team’s line up, he said that Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim are important bowlers of the team particularly the former who he said is a match winning bowler.

Dasun Shanaka while talking to media said that they are thankful of the PCB for their invitation and providing them with the best possible security. He said that his team has quality T20 players and they will be giving tough time to Pakistan in the coming matches.

Remembering his previous visit to Lahore, he said that he received great love here during his previous visit and will visit Pakistan again. He further stated that the return of senior players in the team won’t disturb his performance and by performing he will consolidate his place in the team. Both teams, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, had a rigorous practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of their first T20I match to be held on October 5.

Pakistan’s T20I series against Sri Lanka comes with an opportunity for many youngsters to leave a mark with a year remaining in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.