Pak-Sri Lanka T20 rubber kicks off today

LAHORE: With the international cricket home-coming ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is over, it’s now time for a flurry of fours and sixes as the two sides enter into the T20 mode from today here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The sides will be playing three T20 Internationals and the opening game of which is going to be played under lights at the historic venue which last hosted the same teams in October 2017 in a one off T20 match. The remaining two matches of the series will be played on October 7 and 9 at the same venue.

Since then (March 3, 2009 when Sri Lanka team was attacked) the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been struggling to get international cricket revived at its backyard. Their efforts have been successful to some extent but for regularity in their norms a lot more confidence is required to be given to the foreign teams. However, the hosting of some of the Pakistan Super League matches at home since its inception paved the way for the visit of foreign players here.

Taking no chances a strict security plan has been put in order at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex and all the restaurants and the business houses located in its vicinity have been closed till the series is over. Similar measures were also taken in recent years during the previous editions of the PSL and visits of the foreign teams including the World XI, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Australian Army team etc. Not to mention the traffic mess the Lahorites are facing and will be having during the next six days despite the traffic plan given by the CTO. The only threat the game is facing is the out lash of unseasonal rains that is predicted to have 25 percent chances to disrupt the game as it completely washed out the opening ODI of the series in Karachi. As the hosts won the remaining two ODIs comfortable but there were little bit of hiccups seen in the third and final match.

Talking about the game itself, predictably Pakistan is a better placed side in their favourite format for being the number team of the world in ranking. Head coach Misbahul Haq, who is also chief selector, has made three changes in the side. Opener Ahmed Shahzad, middle order batter Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have been brought in that is felt a boost for the team, which already have 13 T20 win in record overall against Sri Lanka. The only concern right now is the batting form of captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who was rested in Pakistan’s last T20 series it played against South Africa.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who have good ODI performance may come in handy as a backup plan for hosts. The side is bolstered with three spinners in M Nawaz, Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim. In this T20 format, Shadab, who was not of any use in Karachi ODIs, is needed to work his wits and so is Wahab Raiz. But playing at the home soil in front of home crowd the Pakistan side will be brimming with confidence and when the confidence is sky high even in front of a toughest or roughest of oppositions the path to win seems clear.

As of Sri Lanka, it may have lost the ODI series 2-0 but some positives from the final match would get them going in the T20 game. By now they have no concerns left as regards to the security. Their T20 captain Dasun Shanaka is now focused on the shortest version of the game despite the fact their top 10 players opted out of the tour, he would be banking to the return of form of Danushka Gunathilaka who had superb 133 in the final ODI. And though their first XI players would be hugely missed but their bowling has found rhythm and that might give them a chance against Pakistan’s batting.

Teams: Pakistan (from): Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Babar Azam (VC), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, M Amir, M Hasnain, M Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka (from) Dasun Shanaka (c), Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana.