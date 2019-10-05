close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
Newsdesk
October 5, 2019

Sri Lanka court allows candidate to keep citizenship

World

N
Newsdesk
October 5, 2019

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan court on Friday dismissed a case seeking the cancellation of the citizenship of presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for him to register as a candidate in the November election. Two civil activists had asked the Court of Appeal to withdraw Rajapaksa’s citizenship, saying he renounced it in 2003 to become a US citizen and regained it two years later in an irregular manner. The three-judge panel unanimously rejected the case, saying it had no merit. Gotabaya, a brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, is a front-runner in the Nov. 16 presidential balloting. Nominations for the election will be accepted on Monday. Sri Lankan law doesn’t permit dual citizens or non-citizens to hold office. Gotabaya, who says he renounced his dual US citizenship to contest the election, could have faced statelessness had the court suspended his citizenship.

