Sri Lanka court allows candidate to keep citizenship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan court on Friday dismissed a case seeking the cancellation of the citizenship of presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for him to register as a candidate in the November election. Two civil activists had asked the Court of Appeal to withdraw Rajapaksa’s citizenship, saying he renounced it in 2003 to become a US citizen and regained it two years later in an irregular manner. The three-judge panel unanimously rejected the case, saying it had no merit. Gotabaya, a brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, is a front-runner in the Nov. 16 presidential balloting. Nominations for the election will be accepted on Monday. Sri Lankan law doesn’t permit dual citizens or non-citizens to hold office. Gotabaya, who says he renounced his dual US citizenship to contest the election, could have faced statelessness had the court suspended his citizenship.
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan court on Friday dismissed a case seeking the cancellation of the citizenship of presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa, clearing the way for him to register as a candidate in the November election. Two civil activists had asked the Court of Appeal to withdraw Rajapaksa’s citizenship, saying he renounced it in 2003 to become a US citizen and regained it two years later in an irregular manner. The three-judge panel unanimously rejected the case, saying it had no merit. Gotabaya, a brother of former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa, is a front-runner in the Nov. 16 presidential balloting. Nominations for the election will be accepted on Monday. Sri Lankan law doesn’t permit dual citizens or non-citizens to hold office. Gotabaya, who says he renounced his dual US citizenship to contest the election, could have faced statelessness had the court suspended his citizenship.