Sat Oct 05, 2019
Newsdesk
October 5, 2019

Actor James Franco sued for allegedly exploiting women over ‘nudity demands’

World

LOS ANGELES: When an inexperienced actress volunteered to perform in a nude scene in a short film called “Hungry Girl” for a course she took at James Franco’s acting school, she expected the classwork to lead to roles in feature-length films or television. Instead, she found graphic images from the short film uploaded on the Internet. “If you Google me, you can see me naked,” Sarah Tither-Kaplan later told the Los Angeles Times.

