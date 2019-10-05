Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in clashes

GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was killed on Friday by Israeli fire during clashes along the Gaza border, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said. Alaa Hamdan, 28, was shot in the chest by Israeli soldiers near Jabalia in northern Gaza, the ministry´s spokesman announced, as protesters returned to the frontier for renewed demonstrations and clashes. The Israeli army did not comment on the specific incident but said around 5,800 of Palestinian “rioters and demonstrators” had gathered in multiple locations along the border fence, with some throwing stones and explosive devices towards soldiers.