US man sues wife’s lover for his marriage failure, wins $7,50,000

WASHINGTON: Kevin Howard watched his life fall apart when his wife of 12 years divorced him, only for him to later discover that she had been cheating on him with a coworker. But he got the last laugh when a North Carolina judge agreed that the other man was to blame for the marriage’s failure, and awarded Howard $750,000, US media reported on Thursday. “She had originally told me that she wanted a divorce because I work too much, wasn’t around to be there,” Howard told media. But a private detective discovered his wife had been having an affair with a work colleague, whom he had met before, media reported. “He came to my house and ate dinner with us. We shared stories, we talked about personal lives,” Howard said. And so he turned to the courts, filing a lawsuit before a judge in Greenville under an “alienation of affection” law dating from the 1800s, an era when wives were considered their husband’s property.