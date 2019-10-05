Greta Thunberg mocks Putin’s ‘kind girl’ jibes on Twitter

MOSCOW: Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has responded with wry humour on Twitter to patronising comments made about her by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 16-year-old changed her Twitter biography to say “A kind but poorly informed teenager“ after Putin described her in these terms at a Moscow forum this week. On Wednesday, Putin said: “I don´t share the general enthusiasm” for Greta Thunberg´s impassioned speech at the United Nations climate summit in September, which went viral with her repeated question: “How dare you?” “I´m sure Greta is a kind girl and very sincere,” Putin said of the campaigner who sailed across the Atlantic instead of flying to speak at the UN. However, “no one explained” to Thunberg, who has 2.7 million followers on Twitter, that “the modern world is developing quickly,” he lamented.