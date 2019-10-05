Huthi offer of truce in Yemen ‘positive’: Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia gave a “positive” response Friday to a truce offer from Huthi rebels in Yemen and called for its implementation. Since 2015, Riyadh has led a military coalition in support of Yemen´s internationally recognised government against the Huthis, who are backed by Iran. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, according to humanitarian organisations, and left Yemen faced with what the UN terms the world´s worst humanitarian crisis. “The truce announced in Yemen is perceived positively by the kingdom, as this is what it has always sought, and hopes it will be implemented effectively,” vice defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman wrote on Twitter. On September 21, the Huthis announced they were ready to make peace with Riyadh, later repeating their offer despite continued Saudi-led coalition air strikes. Saudi Arabia has said it would judge the Huthis on their “actions and not by their words”.