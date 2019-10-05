Clashes as Ecuador president declares state of emergency

QUITO: Clashes broke out between protesters and police in Ecuador after President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency Thursday following demonstrations against rising fuel prices due to the government scrapping subsidies.

Police fired tear gas at protesters who threw stones and firebombs close to the seat of government in the historic center of the capital Quito. Moreno told reporters he had taken the measure “to safeguard the security of citizens and to avoid chaos. The protests — the largest in a decade — were led by the transport sector but included students and other groups. They paralyzed public transportation in some areas, while clashes between police and demonstrators blocked roads. More than 21 police officers had been injured in the violence while 277 people had been arrested for “vandalism,” said defense minister Oswaldo Jarrin.