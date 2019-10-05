18 killed in vaping-linked lung injury in US

WASHINGTON: The number of patients suffering from probable lung injury associated with e-cigarette use has surged to more than a thousand, US health authorities said, while death toll from the outbreak now stands at 18.

Officials have yet to identify the cause for the outbreak, which dates back to June, and are pursuing multiple lines of investigation. A report by clinicians in North Carolina last month pointed to the inhalation of fatty substances from aerosolized oils as causing acute lipoid pneumonia, but a new study by the Mayo Clinic published this week found patients’ lungs had been exposed to noxious fumes. “I think we really have the feeling right now that there may be a lot of different nasty things in e-cigarette or vaping products, and they may cause different harms in the lung,” Anne Schuchat, a senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a call with reporters.