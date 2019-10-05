close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
AFP
October 5, 2019

IAEA says Iran taking ‘step in right direction’

World

VIENNA: The UN’s nuclear watchdog said Friday Iran had taken “a step in the right direction” towards dealing with questions on its nuclear programme but cautioned that the issues have not been “completely addressed”.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not detail what the questions related to but said it was “discussing substance” with the Iranians. There has been “engagement” from Tehran in recent weeks on questions relating to its nuclear safeguards declarations to the agency, IAEA acting head Cornel Feruta told journalists in Vienna.

