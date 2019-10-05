Impeachment: Trump says unsure if he’ll cooperate with Congress

WASHINGTON: A defiant President Donald Trump refused to confirm Friday that he will cooperate with an impeachment investigation in the US Congress.

“I don´t know, that´s up to the lawyers,” he said at the White House. The Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives is probing whether Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his 2020 presidential election rival Joe Biden. According to US media reports, the White House is set to tell Congress that it will not cooperate with demands from lawmakers for evidence and testimony. The Trump administration reportedly wants the Democrats first to hold a vote formally opening the impeachment inquiry. Trump once again denied that he´d done anything wrong in his relations with Ukrainian President Zelensky, insisting that his only interest was “looking at corruption. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Biden and his son were involved in corruption in Ukraine. “He is pillaging these countries,” Trump said.