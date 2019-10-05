HK leader invokes emergency powers to ban protester face masks

HONG KONG: Hong Kong´s leader invoked colonial-era emergency powers to ban protesters wearing face masks, but the move aimed at quelling months of unrest sparked immediate fresh rallies and vows to defy the new law. Chief executive Carrie Lam said she had made the order under the Emergency Regulations Ordinances, a sweeping provision that grants her the ability to bypass the legislature and make any law during a time of emergency or public danger.

“We believe that the new law will create a deterrent effect against masked violent protesters and rioters, and will assist the police in its law enforcement,” Lam said. But as soon as the law was announced masked demonstrators built barricades in the heart of Hong Kong´s commercial district and began holding flash-mob rallies in multiple districts. The largest impromptu rally on Friday broke out in Central, where many blue-chip international firms are based, as thousands of protesters blocked roads, erected barricades and built street fires. At one point a banner celebrating 70 years of Chinese Communist Party rule was torn down and torched. Online forums used by protesters also filled with anger and vows to hit the streets over the upcoming three-day weekend. “Youngsters are risking their lives, they don´t mind being jailed for 10 years, so wearing masks is not a problem,” a 34-year-old office worker wearing a surgical mask, who gave her first name as Mary, told AFP.