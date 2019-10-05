‘Missile sale raised in Trump’s Ukraine call’

WASHINGTON: Washington announced Thursday that the State Department has approved the possible sale of anti-tank missiles to Kiev that was discussed in a call between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart.

The call — in which Donald Trump tried to get Volodymyr Zelensky to provide dirt on a 2020 election rival — has sparked an impeachment inquiry into the US president.

Congress, which needs to approve the transaction, has been notified about the possible $39.2 million sale of 150 Javelin missiles and 10 launch units, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

“This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of Ukraine,” the DSCA said.

“The Javelin system will help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements. Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing this system into its armed forces,” it added.

According to a White House memorandum on the July call between Trump and Zelensky, the Ukrainian leader said that “we are almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes.”

In the same call — which took place after Trump froze military aid to Ukraine, which is battling Russian-backed separatists — the US president urged Zelensky to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Ukraine reviews cases on firm linked to Biden´s son: Ukraine´s prosecutor-general said he would review cases related to a gas firm where Joe Biden´s son used to work, after US President Trump pushed his Ukrainian counterpart to look into the issue. Trump´s request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky probe the activities of Hunter and Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential candidacy, has sparked an impeachment probe in the US. Prosecutor-General Ruslan Ryaboshapka told reporters his office would revisit about 15 cases but stressed that they were not necessarily connected to Biden´s son, Hunter Biden. “We are conducting an audit of the cases that were earlier overseen by the Prosecutor-General´s Office,” said Ryaboshapka, who was appointed in August.