Baghdad clashes mount as Shiite cleric endorses Iraq protests

BAGHDAD: Clashes intensified Friday in Baghdad between protesters and police as Iraq´s Shiite spiritual leader urged authorities to heed the demands of demonstrators who have rallied in the capital and other cities for four straight days.

The endorsement from Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, who is revered among Iraq´s Shiite majority, prompted celebratory gunfire from protesters and piled new pressure on Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi as he battles to quell the intensifying unrest that has left dozens dead. Many had been waiting for a signal from Sistani in his Friday prayer sermon, read out by representatives in Shiite holy places across Iraq, before deciding whether to join protesters in defying the daytime curfew in force in Baghdad and other cities.

The premier has appealed for patience from the young unemployed who have formed the mainstay of the protests, saying his not yet year-old government needs more time to implement reforms. Sistani retorted that the government needed to take “clear and practical steps” and act now “before it´s too late” to address popular grievances. Otherwise, he warned, the protests would intensify and demonstrators will “simply come back even stronger”. The government “must do what it can to improve public services, find work for the unemployed, end clientelism, deal with the corruption issue and send those implicated in it to prison”, Sistani said, listing some of the grievances. But despite his appeal, a curfew and an internet blackout, Iraqis thronged the iconic Tahrir Square on Friday, clashing with police, AFP reporters said. Police opened up with a barrage of gunfire and reporters said they saw several people hit by bullets, some in the head and the stomach. “We will continue the movement. We heard Adel Abdel Mahdi, his speech was disappointing and we reject it totally,” said protester Adel Abdel Hadi, who had come to Baghdad from the southern city of Basra. Samer, another protester, said he was “not impressed” even by Sistani´s comments. “I had hoped for more. The religious establishment should be a source of support, with one word they could have brought the government down. I see the speeches of Mahdi and Sistani as the same,” he said. After Sistani´s sermon, parliament announced that it would dedicate Saturday´s session “to examining the demands of the protesters”.

Protests first broke out in Baghdad on Tuesday and have since spread across the Shiite-dominated south. They are unusual because of their apparent spontaneity and independence in a country where rallies are typically called by politicians or religious figures. At least 37 people have been killed, including four police, with hundreds wounded in four days, medical and security sources said.