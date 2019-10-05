Burqas distributed among 90 students

MARDAN: Former district council member belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muzaffar Shah, on Friday distributed burqas worth Rs100,000 to 90 girl students of Government Girls Middle School, Cheena Rustam.

Muzaffar Shah, former nazim from Palo Dheri Union council, told the media that the former district government in the previous district budget had approved funds for the Palo Dheri Union Council schools for free uniforms and other necessities.

He said the students of Government Girls Middle School, Cheena Rustam, needed burqas, this is why he purchased burqas worth Rs100,000 and distributed it among the girl students. The former nazim added the elders of the area praised his initiative and said that he has given the chance to the girl students to receive education and go to school with honour.

He added that he had played an important role in maintaining local traditions by providing burqas to the girl students.