Two men die of suffocation

MANSEHRA: Two brothers died of suffocation in Nakot area here on Friday. Ijaz Ahmad and his brother Mohammad Nisar had climbed down in a well in their house to rescue a goat, which had fallen into it. According to the family, both went unconscious because of the poisonous gas accumulated in the well. The family members and locals pulled them out and shifted them to a nearby hospital where the doctor pronounced them dead.