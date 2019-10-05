Health workers’ protest in KP enters 7th day

PESHAWAR: Doctors, paramedics, nursing and non-technical employees of the government-run health sector continued to protest and kept all services suspended in almost all the hospitals for the seventh consecutive day on Friday.

All doctors, including those recruited under the Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015, also known as MTI Act, paramedics, nursing staff and low-level employees have been on strike since September 27 after some of the protesting health workers clashed with the police at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

Some of the doctors and paramedics were injured in the police baton charge. The health workers held a protest rally in LRH against the new reforms bill of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to replicate the MTI system in regional and district hospitals of the province.

The health workers felt that the government planned to privatise the state-run hospitals in the province in the name of District Health Authority and Regional Health Authority and started protest demonstrations against the government in the province.

The patients have badly suffered in the past week as the protesting doctors and other health workers suspended all services in the hospitals.