close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Section of Hazara Motorway likely to open in mid-October

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway would be opened to traffic in mid-October as, according to NHA officials, the work is almost complete.

Tanveer Ahmad, the general manager China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, told reporters on Friday that lane marking, which started last week in the section,

was near completion, following which it could formally be handed over to the government for the inauguration.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated Burhan (Hassanabdal)-Shah Maqsood section of Hazara Motorway in December 2017.

Sources in NHA said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to inaugurate Havelian-Mansehra section most probably before October 15 this year. Mansehra-Thakot section, which according to NHA was two-line expressway, would be opened to traffic in February 2020.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar