Section of Hazara Motorway likely to open in mid-October

MANSEHRA: The Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway would be opened to traffic in mid-October as, according to NHA officials, the work is almost complete.

Tanveer Ahmad, the general manager China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, told reporters on Friday that lane marking, which started last week in the section,

was near completion, following which it could formally be handed over to the government for the inauguration.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had inaugurated Burhan (Hassanabdal)-Shah Maqsood section of Hazara Motorway in December 2017.

Sources in NHA said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to inaugurate Havelian-Mansehra section most probably before October 15 this year. Mansehra-Thakot section, which according to NHA was two-line expressway, would be opened to traffic in February 2020.