25kg heroin recovered

The local police during an action recovered 25 kilogram heroin from a house on Friday. An official said the cops of Tatara Police Station recovered 25 kg heroin from a house. The heroin was being kept there for smuggling to Punjab.

In another action, the police arrested two persons and recovered 400 grams of ice (methamphetamine) from them in Regi. The police said two accused were arrested.