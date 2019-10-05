close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 5, 2019

25kg heroin recovered

Peshawar

 
October 5, 2019

The local police during an action recovered 25 kilogram heroin from a house on Friday. An official said the cops of Tatara Police Station recovered 25 kg heroin from a house. The heroin was being kept there for smuggling to Punjab.

In another action, the police arrested two persons and recovered 400 grams of ice (methamphetamine) from them in Regi. The police said two accused were arrested.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar