78 held in crackdown on land grabbers

The police arrested 78 people from the provincial capital during a crackdown on land grabbers in the last two weeks, an official said on Friday.

The official said that police in Peshawar and rest of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have launched a massive crackdown on the land mafia, drug dealers, usurers and extortionists. These groups have been involved in extorting money from the public for the last many years, he added. The official said the city police arrested 78 people associated with various groups of land grabbers and lodged 25 cases against them. They had occupied land worth millions from the innocent people through bogus documents in connivance with the revenue officials.

Meanwhile, the police have pasted posters in various parts of the city with instructions to traders and other people who carry a huge amount of cash. The cops asked the traders, especially in Chowk Yadgar and busy trade centres to take maximum care of suspicious people, carry a licensed weapon for security and take other precautionary measures.