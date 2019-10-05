PPP leader criticises govt for increase in power tariff

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) women wing provincial information secretary Meher Sultana has criticised the government for increasing the electricity tariff.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, the PPP leader said the “selected” government was deviating from own pre-election commitments. She added that the incumbent rulers had promised before the elections they would construct new dams to ensure enough electricity supply to the masses on cheaper tariff if they formed the government.

But, she said, the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had increased the prices of electricity units, petroleum commodities twice since coming into power. Meher Sultana said that PPP leadership cannot be freighted through different tactics.

She said the government was offering deal but PPP would not bow to the government because the party always came into power with the public mandate.

The PPP leader called the PTI government as “selected-government”, and said it could not pull the country out of the prevailing crises.

She said the PTI leaders were trying to save their skin by sending political rivals behind bars. Meher Sultana hoped the PPP would again form the government with the power of people’s votes and mitigate the sufferings of the masses.