Child drowns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A child drowned in the rainwater in Kulachi tehsil on Friday, local sources said.
They said that one-year-old Daniyal drowned in a wave of rainwater that entered their home at Gira Guldad.
The minor was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.
