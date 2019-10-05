close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Child drowns

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A child drowned in the rainwater in Kulachi tehsil on Friday, local sources said.

They said that one-year-old Daniyal drowned in a wave of rainwater that entered their home at Gira Guldad.

The minor was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

