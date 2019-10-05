Food items given to rain affectees in Bajaur

KHAR: The officials of the armed forces distributed food items among the rain-affected people in Bajaur district on Friday.

Following the directives of the Sector Commander (North), Brigadier Malik Ghulam Muhammad, the military officials Lt Col Akhtar Abbas and Major Samiullah distributed food items among the rain-affected people in the district.

Each package carried 20kg floor bag, rice 5kg, pulses 2kg, sugar 2kg, tea 1kg and ghee 5kg.

It may be added that about 16 houses were destroyed in the torrential rain on Thursday and dwellers had to take shelter with their relatives.