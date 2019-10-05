Two killed in Buner incidents

DAGGAR: Two persons were killed in two separate incidents in the Buner district on Friday, sources said.

They said that a van carrying students hit two bike-riders on the Pir Baba Road. Both the injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where one Hussain succumbed to his injuries while his friend Said Nabi was stated to be in a stable condition.

In another incident, one person, whose identity could not be ascertained, was shot dead by rivals over an old enmity at Bayam Darra in Kalpani area. The police registered the cases and launched investigation.