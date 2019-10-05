CM expresses concern over delay in initiating uplift projects in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed concern over the delay in initiating and implementing the development projects in the merged districts.

He was chairing a meeting on the 10 years Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the tribal districts, said an official handout.

Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Advisor to Chief Minister of Merged Districts Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Salim Khan and other public servants attended the meeting.

The chief minister said the creation of posts and the hiring process for the provision of basic services should be completed on an emergency basis.

He said strict surveillance and monitoring of all ongoing and new developmental schemes should be undertaken to ensure efficient utilisation of resources along with the timely completion of projects.

Mahmood Khan expressed dissatisfaction at the delay in solarisation of schools, BHUs, mosques and other public places in the tribal districts.

He directed the formulation of the committee headed by Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra which would be responsible for preparing a strategy for the speedy completion of developmental schemes.

The committee will also consist of members from Irrigation, Agriculture, Home, Energy and Power and other relevant departments.

The chief minister was briefed in details on the ADP 2019-20 for the tribal districts. He was informed that the total ADP for the ongoing year is 103.03 billion.

Out of this the total finances of the local components amount to Rs24 billion, foreign assistance to Rs.20.03 billion and the tribal decade strategy components which amount to Rs.59 billion.

Mahmood Khan was informed that out of Rs.59 billion Tribal Decade strategy components, Rs48 billion would be provided by the federal government whereas the Rs.11 billion would be provided by the provincial government.

The meeting was also briefed on the ongoing and new developmental schemes in the tribal districts which included 844 ongoing and 134 new.

The total estimated costs of the mentioned schemes amount to Rs.124.42 billion out of which Rs.99.77 billion have been allocated for the completion of ongoing schemes whereas Rs.24.62 billion have been allocated for new developmental schemes.