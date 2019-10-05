Plantation drives can awaken citizens to climate change challenges

Islamabad :With its commitment to the Prime Minister’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ initiative, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and Ministry of Climate Change along with Nestlé Pakistan kicked-off the plantation campaign at Ankara Park, Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Samer Chedid, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “We appreciate Prime Minister’s efforts towards a Clean Green Pakistan and are fully committed towards this initiative. Since March, we have planted 25,000 saplings across the country and are dedicated to achieving our target of 50,000 trees by Spring 2020 in partnership with Clean Green Pakistan.” He added further, “As part of our Nestlé Cares initiative, our employees have been engaged in clean-up activities of public spaces in both Karachi and Lahore. We are working with the industry to form an Alliance to tackle Packaging Waste later this year. Nestlé has committed to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025 and all our efforts are completely aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including Clean Water and Sanitation, and Life on Land.”

Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, highlighted, “I would like to acknowledge and thank Nestlé Pakistan for their commitment towards Clean Green Pakistan and I am delighted to continue this partnership as it will help us to meet our objectives and add to the green cover of the country. Climate change is real, and it is affecting us in ways we can’t imagine. Therefore, other entities, such as Nestlé Pakistan, should come forward and help us to make a difference while we still can.”

Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor Islamabad, while expressing his views said, “Islamabad is the capital city and face of Pakistan and we aim to enhance its green cover to make the city more environmentally sustainable. Not only do activities like these set things in motion, but also constitute a much-required push to awaken residents of the city. I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan as they are venturing out from city to city to ensure a safe environment reflecting their commitment towards Clean Green Pakistan and I hope other industry members will follow suit.”