An election and a review

The Floral Art Society (FAS), Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter held elections for the new committee for the coming year along with a briefing on the themes for the upcoming AGM.

It has become a kind of tradition that most committee members of this branch of FAS serve for two years, so except for a couple of changes, the committee remains the same and there is no ‘hulla gulla’ when elections take place after a year –just a routine ticking of the relevant boxes and the process is over quickly. But all rules and regulations are followed to the ‘T’ so there was an election committee comprising of senior members Aisha Zahid; Nasrin Mazhar; Fahima Yusufand Asma Ansari to oversee the process; ballot papers were ticked and votes counted.

To keep the members in practice, they had been asked to bring along arrangements on the theme, ‘Contrast in Modern Design.’ These were displayed on tables on both sides of the hall and were critiqued by Aisha Khalid, who has acted as a judge both at home and abroad. There were some beautiful arrangements to be seen and this indicates that whether it’s a competition or a display, members make an effort to try their best.

Before the voting took place birthday girls of the month were given their presents – a change from the usual routine of keeping this part of the program at the end!

After the voting, senior members who are experts in the field of floral art, Farhat Zaan and Farhana Azim gave multi-media presentations on the themes of the Annual General Meeting which will be held next month and to refresh the lessons that have been given over the year. The schedule for the AGM will consist of an competition consisting of three classes of Floral Artistry. 1. Bouquet de Art - an exhibit inspired by a painting. 2. Ethnic: Craft and 3. ‘Sculptural Beauty.’ Farhat spoke on Crafts – in conclusion showing beautiful bags crocheted from strips of plastic bags made by a friend - while Farhana spoke on the other two themes. It was a great learning experience according to those who were present and they hoped to put this knowledge to good use when the competition takes place.

The programme came to an end with Aisha Khalid announcing the results of the voting; tokens of appreciation given to the speakers and General Secretary Yasmin Salman thanking the election committee. She also reminded members of the AGM and its themes, after which refreshments were served.

The committee comprises of president: Zeenat Salim; VP Nahida Raza; general secretary, Yasmin Salman; finance secretary, Hina Kamran; event chairperson, Parvana Maqsood; publication secretary Sarwat Aslam; secretary information, Huma Ehsan; committee members Amna Abbas and Shakila Khalil.