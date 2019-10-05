NACTA expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad : The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) joined hands with the nation to assure Kashmiris that Pakistan will never step down from its demand of justice for the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

All officers and staff of NACTA headquarters, Islamabad expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Friday, in a gathering under the theme ‘Justice for People in IHK.’

It was reiterated that the world communities must play their role to refrain India for committing severe human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir and provide opportunity to the Kashmiri people of their just demand of plebiscite as per the United Nations’ Resolutions.

NACTA employees showed grave concern over extreme hardships of innocent children, women, and elderly people of Indian Held Kashmir, which they have been forced to face due to unwarranted curfew imposed upon them by Indian armed forces for the last 60 days.

The demonstration was concluded on special prayers to end Kashmiris’ atrocities being carried out by unlawful occupying Indian forces.