HEC, Huawei Technologies to hold 4th ICT competition

Islamabad :The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Huawei Technologies, Pakistan have decided to hold the 4th ICT Competition in Pakistan with an aim to promote the ICT industry’s technology certification and develop a local ICT talent and ecosystem.

In this connection, a meeting was held with Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Acting Executive Director, HEC and Gaoweijie, Managing Director, Huawei Technologies, Pakistan in the chair. The meeting was attended by Naiz Ali Shahrukh, Director, Huawei Public and Corporate, and other officials from both the sides.

The ICT competition offers students additional opportunities to gain valuable experience in the industry. The participants will work in a real laboratory and tackle some of the industry’s most complex challenges. The competition material is based on advanced IP and IT technology, and it tests contestant on their knowledge of AI, 5G, cloud computing, switching, routing, and network security. It is a unique opportunity for students to test their abilities in ICT’s most cutting-edge fields.

Sharing his viewpoint with regard to promotion of ICT in the country, Dr. Marri announced to establish eight new Huawei ICT Academies in addition to upgradation of the existing four ICT Academies. He stressed the need for devising a proactive campaign to encourage maximum students to benefit from the competition. He appreciated the collaboration between HEC and Huawei and hoped that the competition will further strengthen the bilateral efforts for promotion of ICT. He termed the Huawei’s collaboration with HEC in the fields of 5G and Artificial Intelligence a vital step forward. He assured Huawei of extending all-out support in professional training of students and helping transform the education system of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Shahrukh highlighted the importance of competition. He said Huawei invites colleges and universities in Pakistan to participate in the ICT competition which is a part of Huawei’s longstanding effort for development of ICT industry in the country.