Sat Oct 05, 2019
October 5, 2019

Online deposit of token taxes

Islamabad

Islamabad :The Excise & Taxation Department has introduced payment of token taxes of vehicles registered with ETO Islamabad through online system.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamir Ali Ahmad inaugurated the Online system on Friday at auditorium of Chief Commissioner Office.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Excise & Taxation Department Islamabad and National Bank of Pakistan.

The vehicle owners living all over the country would be able to deposit token taxes Online after 15 days, the ETO sources said and added that the department was working on system to deposit property taxes as well as transfer of vehicles Online.

