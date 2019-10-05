A tribute to Pakistan’s rich folk culture

Islamabad : The Asian Study Group (ASG) - another well-known and popular voluntary organization - opened for the season paying a tribute to Pakistan’s rich heritage of folk culture in music and dance through a multi- media presentation by Dr. Fouzia Saeed (PhD). The event was held at the Serena Hotel and attended by members who came to renew their membership and many other residents of the capital who wanted to join. On sale were useful ASG publications and calendars for 2020 – these are good for giving as presents as they showcase scenes from Pakistan.

It was an interesting talk especially for those who know very little or nothing about this culture. As the ASG blurb read, “Pakistan is home to a rich array of cultural traditions. Each region boasts of its own very specific rituals and folklore, inspired by distinct combinations of myths, legends and ballads, expressed through music and dance. Boasting of traditional songs in over seventy languages, these creative expressions represent the rich spirit of each province. Music, produced through indigenous instruments, have their own diversity with the aesthetics ranging from mild and soothing to strong and weighted rhythms.

Dances represent one of the strongest ways these truly ancient traditions are showcased. Folk dances, representative of each area, are usually participatory and performed at social gatherings; spontaneously at festivals, rejoicings and celebrations. The steps are so simple that new dancers and amateurs are tempted to join in as well!”

The programme began with president ASG Parvin Malik welcoming the gathering; saying a few words about ASG and its programs for the month; introducing her committee and then introducing the new patron, Australian High Commissioner, Dr. Geoffrey Shaw. He appreciated the work ASG was doing in getting people, especially expatriates getting to know all aspects of Pakistan better and introduced the speaker.

She in turn, explained how she got interested in the folk culture of Pakistan and how it was imperative that it be preserved. She explained, as each clip was shown, what it was about – having travelled to all relevant locations, she has first-hand knowledge about the customs and traditions.

Unfortunately what we see in staged shows is not as authentic – as she explained, social pressures force dancers to be dressed in a ‘uniform’ dress code – but musicians are more or less allowed to dress in their colourful outfits and showcase the unique manner in which their instruments are decorated.

There was a very brief Q&A session, after which the meeting came to an end.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed is a specialist who has devoted her efforts to fostering the revival of the cultural movements in Pakistan. She served as the head of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa and has written extensively on issues of cultural expression, human rights and women’s issues. She drafted the first Cultural Policy of Pakistan, passed by the Cabinet in 2017. At present she is serving as Gender Advisor, UNDP. Her unique insights into women in Pakistani folk culture have been recorded in several books – ‘Taboo: The hidden culture of a red-light area’; ‘Forgotten Faces’ and ‘Folk Heritage of Pakistan.’