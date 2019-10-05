More than 19,000 dengue patients treated free of cost

Islamabad :More than 19,000 patients across Pakistan have availed free treatment for dengue fever; of these, 7,500 who were hospitalised have been treated and discharged so far.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza shared these data at the daily Dengue Fever review meeting here on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Secretary and Director General for Health, high officials of all public health facilities, and the city administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“Free services are being provided to every patient at every government health facility. A state-of-the-art Dengue diagnostic mechanism has been installed in Islamabad to monitor real-time dengue situation,” Dr. Zafar added.

Dr. Zafar directed the concerned officials to conduct a robust awareness campaign in the OPDs of all major hospitals so that more and more people have the required information to protect themselves against Dengue Fever. The meeting was told that the situation has improved and patients are being facilitated at all hospitals.