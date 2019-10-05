Rs460m transferred to Hamza, Salman companies: NAB

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted a report regarding investigation of suspect Shoaib Qamar in accountability court in a case against Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s family.

According to the report, a sum of Rs460 million was transferred to the companies owned by PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif’s sons Hamza and Salman.

Previously, NAB investigation officer told the court that his team had obtained additional evidences from the Chief Minister’s office. He maintained that benami companies were made in the name of two employees of the CM’s office Ali Ahmed Khan and Mehr Nisar Ahmed.

The investigation officer said the anti-graft body had received the details of Chiniot property and required data from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other departments.