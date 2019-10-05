Firdous denies Taliban meeting with PM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday denied a delegation of Taliban met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, putting aside media reports on this count as baseless.

In tweets, she clarified that the Taliban delegation did not meet the Prime Minister, and the reports published and broadcast in this regard were baseless.

However, she maintained that Afghan Taliban meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here in the federal capital was part of this peace process and it would hopefully yield positive results.

She noted that the talks of a delegation of Taliban Political Commission

with the Foreign Minister were a positive sign for the Afghan reconciliatory process.

This process, she pointed out, was evident of the fact that Pakistan had always played an important role to create a favorable environment for regional and global peace.