FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of ‘child pornographers’

WASHINGTON: FBI Director Christopher Wray said Friday that Facebook Inc’s proposal to encrypt its popular messaging programme would turn the platform into a “dream come true for predators and child pornographers.”

Wray, who was one of several top Justice Department officials on Friday to address a crowd of law enforcement and child protection officials in Washington, said that Facebook’s plan would produce “a lawless space created not by the American people or their representatives but by the owners of one big company.”

Facebook intends to add encryption of wide swathes of communications on its platform, a British wire service reported.

His speech ratchets up the pressure on Facebook as the US and allied governments renew their push to weaken the digital protections around the billions of messages people exchange each day.

Wray steered clear of making any specific proposal, saying that “companies themselves are best placed” to offer a way for law enforcement to get around encryption.

“We’re going to lose the ability to find those kids who need to be rescued,” Wray said. “We’re going to lose the ability to find the bad guys.”

The Justice Department’s No. 2 official, who spoke after Wray, took a swipe at Apple Inc, which already uses end-to-end encryption on its messenger, saying the company reported only 43 tips to law enforcement last year about child exploitation.

Facebook, by contrast, reported globally 16 million child-exploitation tips, a number that he said could drop by as much as 70 percent if Facebook encrypts its messaging programme the way Apple has done.