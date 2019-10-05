Geo TV new drama serial ‘Alif’ will go air today

KARACHI: Geo TV new drama serial “Alif” will start on Saturday (today) at 8 pm. Alif is the journey of Momin and Momina, where Momin’s journey is to rediscover his roots and Momina’s journey is to maintain the livelihood of her family by fateful events their paths will join.

In Momin’s journey when everyone has left him alone, his grandfather and Momina help him to connect with who he really is. The negativity in his personality has put him on a path where success and glamour meet him but he drifts away from his purpose in life.

On the other hand, Momina agrees to help him because she has recently lost her brother and struggled with emotional trauma, therefore, she understands the difficulties faced by Momin hence she and his grandfather play the pivotal role to overcome his struggle with past and help him make peace with memories of his mother.

Written by Umera Ahmed, cast includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan, Ahsan Khan, Manzar Sehbai, Saleem Mairaj, Lubna Aslam, and Osman Khalid Butt. Ever since ‘Alif’ was announced, fans have been eagerly looking forward to watching this mega drama. And why wouldn’t they? Written by the phenomenal Umera Ahmed, directed by the hit drama and filmmaker Haseeb Hassan, produced by the dynamic duo Sana Shahnawaz- Samina Humayun Saeed, and boasting a megastar cast consisting of Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, and Kubra Khan, ‘Alif’ has all the right ingredients in place for the perfect recipe of a blockbuster.