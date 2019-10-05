Important information received from Maryam’s phone: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday said important information has been received from mobile phone of the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in jail.Sheikh Rashid said the government was not afraid of protest movement announced by the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the government would complete its term.

Talking to private news channel, he the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also face action if he disrupts political system. He said the PTI government would not be blackmailed by threats of million marches announced by the opposition leader to get his political gains instead they should highlight Kashmir cause in protests. He said the Maulana had always protested against democratic system and he wanted justice by holding protests on the roads rather than knocking the door of the court.

The minister said the country has already rejected these corrupt elements in elections and now they are taking revenge from the country by announcing lockdowns against the democratic government. He said people would support the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding rule of law and the Constitution in the country and had affiliation and affection with their beloved leader.

Sheikh Rashid said the proposed Azadi March call by Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad has failed to receive the support of other opposition parties and will most likely result in failure. He suggested that the Maulana should not use his madrassa kids for the sack of his political gains against the government.