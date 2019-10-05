Peers should also hold accountability of politicians: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani criticised the reported government decision to establish a committee of industrialists to vet cases that would be taken up by NAB, calling it as discriminatory.

“Accountability in Pakistan has become a process of trial by one’s own peers. The civil-military bureaucracy, if and when subjected to accountability, are tried by their own peers. Similarly, the judges of the superior court are subject to Article 209, Constitution, 1973, which denotes an inquiry by their own fellow judges. Now big business will have their cases vetted by the committee of their own peers who would then allow NAB to proceed or otherwise,” he noted here in a statement.