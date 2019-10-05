close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Peers should also hold accountability of politicians: Rabbani

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani criticised the reported government decision to establish a committee of industrialists to vet cases that would be taken up by NAB, calling it as discriminatory.

“Accountability in Pakistan has become a process of trial by one’s own peers. The civil-military bureaucracy, if and when subjected to accountability, are tried by their own peers. Similarly, the judges of the superior court are subject to Article 209, Constitution, 1973, which denotes an inquiry by their own fellow judges. Now big business will have their cases vetted by the committee of their own peers who would then allow NAB to proceed or otherwise,” he noted here in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan