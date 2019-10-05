Domestic gas supply with LNG requires huge subsidy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has a gas demand of approximately 5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) out of which approximately 3.9bcfd is being produced domestically and about 1.1bcfd is being imported as LNG. Domestic production has been declining at about 6 to 7 percent per year because no new exploration and production blocks had been awarded from 2013-2018 and the producing fields were already on decline.

The government expects to maintain the domestic production around 3.9bcfcd through removing hurdles that have been stalling increased production. The government is also preparing a policy to incentivise marginal gas fields as well as those that are at the end of life and cannot extract gas economically, in order to enhance domestic supply. At the same time the Ministry of Energy is launching tenders for new exploration and production blocks in December, but that will help in the future. Meanwhile, LNG is now consistently being imported in the range of 0.9bcfd to 1.2bcfd to supplement the domestic supply.