Fazl trying to salvage his sinking political career: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a scathing attack on his political opponent Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, saying that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief is trying to save his sinking politics.

The prime minister was chairing a session where the ruling party officials and government spokespersons were also present. Sources said that during the session, the JUI-F chief’s plan to march was also discussed.

In the meeting, Imran Khan said that peaceful protest is everyone’s democratic right and the government will fulfil its responsibility to safeguard lives of the public.

Criticising the JUI-F chief further, the premier said that Fazlur Rehman is unhappy with the reforms in madrassas, adding that if implemented, the reforms will be a hurdle in politicisation of students.

In the meeting, the PM also reviewed his upcoming visit to China and the progress on the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Meanwhile, talking to MNAs hailing from Gujranwala Division at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), Imran Khan said that serving masses and uplifting their standard of living are the main objectives of the incumbent government.

He said the government has started Ehsas programme, which is the biggest welfare project in the country’s history for poverty alleviation and providing relief to the people. He said Sehat Sahulat Card will play a pivotal role in provision of health facilities to masses.

The prime minister directed the lawmakers to play their effective role in resolution of people’s problems. The MNAs also apprised the prime minister about various problems relating to their respective constituencies. Those, who called on the prime minister include Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti, and Syed Faizul Hassan Shah. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq was also present.

Meanwhile, reviewing affairs of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) at a high echelon meeting here, Imran Khan said the government is making every possible effort to revive the Steel Mills and making it a profitable organisation.

The PSM is running in loss for number of years and output has gone dismally low. The prime minister said efforts are being made to end burden on national exchequer by reviving the mills so that it can play its role in the progress and development of the country. He said revival of the PSM is the top priority of the government. He said the past governments have committed a great cruelty against the nation by not reviving this lossmaking entity, which had become an additional burden for years. The prime minister was apprised that Chinese and Russian companies have shown interest in reviving the Pakistan Steel Mills and several proposals are under consideration in this regard. The meeting reviewed various options and efforts being made for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills. The meeting was attended by among others by federal minister Muhammadmian Soomro and Adviser on Trade and Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.