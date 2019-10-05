Govt draws SC’s ire over traders’ problems

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Friday expressed its disenchantment with the government over the problems being faced by the traders and asked if it wanted the tax payers to leave the country.

The court vented its displeasure on the government during the hearing of a flour mills case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, presided over by Justice Mushir Alam, took up the case.

The court directed the Punjab government to return bank guarantees to the flour mills besides facilitating the business community.

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that on the one hand the government said facilities would be provided to the business community, on the other difficulties were being created for them.

The flour mills counsel told the court that the bank guarantee was deposited in dollars.

The State Bank of Pakistan also confirmed the exchange of bank guarantee into the local currency.

Director Food Punjab took the plea that the flour mills could not satisfy the food department in connection with adherence to its rules and regulations. The court maintained that unfortunately the exporters’ job was being hampered.

“The trade volume will go down if exports are affected. Lowering trade volume is injurious to the national economy. Facilities should be provided to the business community,” said Justice Mushir.

The Punjab government’s appeal against the court orders for returning bank guarantee to flour mills owners was rejected and the matter disposed of.

Meanwhile, a three-member bench of the apex court, presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad, took up for hearing a case pertaining to seizure of a non-customs vehicle.

Declaring the performance of Customs department unsatisfactory, the court rejected its appeal plea against the High Court decision and directed the collector customs to hand the vehicle over to its owner within a week.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that the customs department was seizing one vehicle again and again.

The vehicle was seized in 2007 and after ten years it was again seized.

“In Sindh, the Customs department seized 20 and 30-year-old vehicles which became dilapidated. Has the customs department no other job to do? Do you want to get it stamped by the SC? The thirty-year-old vehicle paid Rs250,000 in 2007 and it was seized again” Justice Gulzar said.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of collector customs in the court, he dismissed the customs department’s appeal against the High Court decision and directed that the seized vehicle be handed over to its owner within a week and disposed of the case.