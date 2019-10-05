close
Sat Oct 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2019

Development Squad thrash Oman 4-0

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Development Squad beat Oman Juniors 4-0 in the third match of the four-match series to take the honours 2-0 with a match to spare.

Amjad Ali scored the opening goal for Development squad. Hammad Anjum made it 2-0 in 34th minute.

Abdul Waheed scored third goal for Pakistan utilizing field opportunity in the 44th minute while Sohail Riaz completed the tally six minutes later.

Chief Guest Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, president Pakistan Hockey Federation, was introduced with team members.

