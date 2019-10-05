Meadow leads LPGA Volunteers Classic

LOS ANGELES: Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow reeled off five consecutive birdies Thursday in firing an eight-under par 63 to grab the lead after Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

The 27-year-old Meadow, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Rio Olympics, enjoyed a bogey-free start to seize a two-stroke edge over Americans Amy Olson and Dori Carter after 18 holes at par-71 Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The birdie run began for Meadow at the par-5 second and included the par-3 third and fifth, the par-4 fourth and the par-5 sixth holes. She followed with birdies at the par-5 13th, par-4 15th and par-3 16th holes.

Her career-low round was a bright spot in what has been a difficult year for Meadow.

She gained full LPGA Tour status for 2019 by finishing in the top 10 on the Symetra Tour’s Race to the Card but has made just nine cuts in 20 starts and is again facing a trip to the qualifying series.

Olson, whose best LPGA showing was a share of second at the 2018 Evian Championship, made seven birdies and a bogey for a solid start.

“I just didn’t get myself into any trouble and made quite a few putts,” Olson said. “If the putter is working that’s always fun.”

Carter made nine birdies, including four in a row to start the back nine, but stumbled late with a double bogey at 15, although birdies at 16 and 17 kept her on Meadow’s heels.