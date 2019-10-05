Asad helps KP record big victory

ISLAMABAD: The third and final day of the fourth round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy ended with a comprehensive victory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over Central Punjab.

At Hayatabad Sports Complex in Peshawar, Central Punjab, after following-on, resumed their innings on 50 for six were dismissed for 121 in 50.5 overs, handing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an innings and 126-run victory.

Mohammad Irfan Khan top scored with 30 off 73 balls with three fours and a six.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Asad Afridi was the best bowler in second innings with a haul of five wickets for 31, while Sajid Khan grabbed three wickets for 40 runs.

In the second match of the day, the match between Northern and Balochistan at the NBP Stadium in Karachi ended as a draw.

Resuming their second innings, Balochistan on 122 for seven in 38 overs, were dismissed for 242 courtesy Gulraiz Sadaf unbeaten 53 and Ibtisam Shaikh’s 43 down the order.

Earlier, Balochistan opening batsman Shahzad Tareen was replaced with Awais Zia in the second innings as concussion replacement. Awais Zia scored 18 off 17 balls.

For Northern, Syed Razaul Hasan grabbed three wickets. Chasing 213 to win the match, Northern scored 98 for seven in 51 overs when stumps were drawn.

Jamal Anwar top scored with 22, while Akbar-ur-Rehman and Jalat Khan took two wickets apiece.

The fixture between Sindh and Southern Punjab at Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium ended in a draw as the first day was lost due to rain.

Southern Punjab resuming their first innings on the third day, scored 209 for the loss of five wickets in 59 overs. Earlier, on the second day, they bowled out Sindh for 289 in 82.4 overs.

For Southern Punjab, Zeeshan Ashraf and Mukhtar Ahmed contributed 138 runs for the first-wicket. Zeeshan top scored with 136-ball 88 while Mukhtar Ahmed scored 68 off 107 balls with ten fours and a six.

Hassan Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Sindh with three for 65.

Scores in brief: At Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 400-7 in 83 overs (Mehran Ibrahim 131, Khushdil Shah 127, Aitizaz Habib 43 not out; Muhammad Ali 5-87). Central Punjab 153 all out, 61.4 overs ( Ahmed Safi Abdullah 32, Ayaz Tasawar 23; Ahmad Jamal 5-46, Irfanullah Shah 3-64, Sajid Khan 2-30) and follow on 121 all out, 50.5 overs ( Mohammad Irfan Khan 30; Asad Afridi 5-31, Sajid Khan 3-40).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Balochistan 191 all out in 71.1 overs (Jalat Khan 60, Ibtisam Shaikh 31; Raza ul Hassan 3-56, Raza Hasan 3-68) and 242 all out, 78.2 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 53 not out ,Akbar ur Rehman 44, Ibtisam Shaikh 43, Fahad Iqbal 30, Shahzad Tareen 22; Syed Razaul Hassan 3-72). Northern 220 all out in 69.2 overs (Naveed Malik 106, Sarmad Bhatti 51; Ibtisam Shaikh 5-91) and 98-7, 51 overs (Jamal Anwar 22; Akbar-ur-Rehman 2-18, Jalat Khan 2-30).

At Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Sindh 289 all out in 82.4 overs (Rameez Raja Jr 88, Saifullah Bangash 70, Ashir Qureshi 60; Zulfiqar Babar 4-105, Salman Ali Agha 3-65, Mohammad Imran 2-11). Southern Punjab 209-5, 59 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 88, Mukhtar Ahmed 68; Hassan Khan 3-65, Ashiq Ali 2-54).